Presbyterian Support Otago represent Dunedin at community awards

Sunday, 19 March, 2017 - 11:36

Presbyterian Support Otago is about to go head to head with the country’s best and brightest voluntary groups and organisations at the Trustpower National Community Awards.

The 2016 Trustpower National Community Awards take place in the Rotorua Lakes region from 24-26 March 2017.

Presbyterian Support Otago is representing the Dunedin at the National Community Awards - an honour they won after being named Supreme Winner at the Trustpower Dunedin Community Awards last year.

Joining Presbyterian Support Otago at the National Awards will be representatives from 24 other voluntary groups or organisations from around the country that were named Supreme Winner at their regional Trustpower Community Awards.

The Trustpower National Community Awards is a chance for the voluntary organisations in attendance to learn with one another, share experiences, tell their story and see what Rotorua has to offer. Presbyterian Support Otago will give an eight minute presentation on what the group has achieved and why they deserve the title of Trustpower National Community Award Supreme Winner. Presbyterian Support Otago will be judged on that presentation, along with a 1,000 word summary of the organisation.

The presentations will take place on Saturday 25 March in the BayTrust Forum at Rotorua Energy Events Centre. The Winner, Runner-Up and recipient of the WhetÅ« MÄtaiata Award will be announced at an Awards dinner that evening at Blue Baths.

Trustpower Community Relations Representative Emily Beaton says Presbyterian Support Otago have an incredible story to tell.

"There is no part of the work that Presbyterian Support Otago does, that is not supported by volunteers.

The Dunedin community should be really proud of Presbyterian Support Otago, and thankful for these volunteers who help people feel loved, remembered and valued, through a huge array of different service. I know that they will do a fantastic job at representing Dunedin on a national stage," says Miss Beaton.

Attending the Trustpower National Community Awards from Presbyterian Support Otago will be Michelle Gerwtiz and Gillian Bremner, along with Dunedin Deputy Mayor Chris Staynes and his wife Cheryl Staynes.

The Trustpower National Community Awards Supreme Winner will take home a custom-made trophy, $4,000 in prize money, a framed certificate and a $1,000 consultancy voucher from one of New Zealand’s leading training providers for the community sector, Exult. The Runner Up will receive $2,500 in prize money, a $500 Exult voucher and a framed certificate. The WhetÅ« MÄtaiata Award recipient receives a framed certificate and a consultancy service package from award sponsor, Exult.