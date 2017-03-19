Histrionics headed to national community awards

Sunday, 19 March, 2017 - 11:34

Histrionics is about to go head to head with the country’s best and brightest voluntary groups and organisations at the Trustpower National Community Awards.

The 2016 Trustpower National Community Awards take place in the Rotorua Lakes region from 24-26 March 2017.

Histrionics is representing Nelson Tasman at the National Community Awards - an honour they won after being named Supreme Winner at the Trustpower Nelson Tasman Community Awards last year.

Joining Histrionics at the National Awards will be representatives from 24 other voluntary groups or organisations from around the country that were named Supreme Winner at their regional Trustpower Community Awards.

The Trustpower National Community Awards is a chance for the voluntary organisations in attendance to learn with one another, share experiences, tell their story and see what Rotorua has to offer. Histrionics will give an eight minute presentation on what the group has achieved and why they deserve the title of Trustpower National Community Award Supreme Winner. Histrionics will be judged on that presentation, along with a 1,000 word summary of the organisation.

The presentations will take place on Saturday 25 March in the BayTrust Forum at Rotorua Energy Events Centre. The Winner, Runner-Up and recipient of the WhetÅ« MÄtaiata Award will be announced at an Awards dinner that evening at Blue Baths.

Trustpower Community Relations Representative Emily Beaton says Histrionics have put together presentation that will showcase their passion for history and theatre production.

"This group of volunteers work hard to make history fun, memorable and educational.

The community should be really proud of this group as they do an incredible job retelling stories of the past, and now it is their chance to share their own story, on a national stage. They will make wonderful ambassadors for your community at the Trustpower National Community Awards," says Miss Beaton.

Attending the Trustpower National Community Awards from the Histrionics will be Daryl Page and Gordon Taylor, along with Nelson City Councillor Ian Barker, Tasman District Mayor Richard Kempthorne and his wife Jane Kempthorne.

The Trustpower National Community Awards Supreme Winner will take home a custom-made trophy, $4,000 in prize money, a framed certificate and a $1,000 consultancy voucher from one of New Zealand’s leading training providers for the community sector, Exult. The Runner Up will receive $2,500 in prize money, a $500 Exult voucher and a framed certificate. The WhetÅ« MÄtaiata Award recipient receives a framed certificate and a consultancy service package from award sponsor, Exult.

Meanwhile, entries are now being taken for the 2017 Trustpower Nelson Tasman Community Awards. Anyone can enter a group for the Awards and all voluntary groups and not-for-profit organisations are eligible to be entered. Entries close on Friday 28 April. The Supreme Winner of the 2017 Trustpower Nelson Tasman Community Awards will go to the Trustpower National Community Awards in 2018. To enter a group online, simply visit www.trustpower.co.nz/communityawards.