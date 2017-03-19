St John Roxburgh headed to national community awards

Sunday, 19 March, 2017 - 11:33

St John Roxburgh is about to go head to head with the country’s best and brightest voluntary groups and organisations at the Trustpower National Community Awards.

The 2016 Trustpower National Community Awards take place in the Rotorua Lakes region from 24-26 March 2017.

St John Roxburgh is representing the Central Otago District at the National Community Awards - an honour they won after being named Supreme Winner at the Trustpower Central Otago District Community Awards last year.

Joining St John Roxburgh at the National Awards will be representatives from 24 other voluntary groups or organisations from around the country that were named Supreme Winner at their regional Trustpower Community Awards.

The Trustpower National Community Awards is a chance for the voluntary organisations in attendance to learn with one another, share experiences, tell their story and see what Rotorua has to offer. St John Roxburgh will give an eight minute presentation on what the group has achieved and why they deserve the title of Trustpower National Community Award Supreme Winner. St John Roxburgh will be judged on that presentation, along with a 1,000 word summary of the organisation.

The presentations will take place on Saturday 25 March in the BayTrust Forum at Rotorua Energy Events Centre. The Winner, Runner-Up and recipient of the WhetÅ« MÄtaiata Award will be announced at an Awards dinner that evening at Blue Baths.

Trustpower Community Relations Representative Emily Beaton says St John Roxburgh have a great story to tell, dating back to 1911.

"Roxburgh St John is made up of a group of people who may be small in numbers, but are huge in heart. They work tirelessly to serve their community and now it is their time to share their story with the rest of the country.

"Roxburgh and the wider Central Otago community should be really proud of this group of volunteers. They will make wonderful ambassadors for your community at the Trustpower National Community Awards," says Miss Beaton.

Attending the Trustpower National Community Awards from the St John Roxburgh will be Joanne Rae and Douglas Dance, along with Central Otago District Mayor Tim Cadogan and his wife Linda.

The Trustpower National Community Awards Supreme Winner will take home a custom-made trophy, $4,000 in prize money, a framed certificate and a $1,000 consultancy voucher from one of New Zealand’s leading training providers for the community sector, Exult. The Runner Up will receive $2,500 in prize money, a $500 Exult voucher and a framed certificate. The WhetÅ« MÄtaiata Award recipient receives a framed certificate and a consultancy service package from award sponsor, Exult.