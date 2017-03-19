Duntroon School Home and School volunteers headed to national community awards

Sunday, 19 March, 2017 - 11:32

Duntroon School Home and School volunteers are about to go head to head with the country’s best and brightest voluntary groups and organisations at the Trustpower National Community Awards.

The 2016 Trustpower National Community Awards take place in the Rotorua Lakes region from 24-26 March 2017.

Duntroon School Home and School volunteers is representing the Waitaki District at the National Community Awards - an honour they won after being named Supreme Winner at the Trustpower Waitaki District Community Awards last year.

Joining Duntroon School Home and School Volunteers at the National Awards will be representatives from 24 other voluntary groups or organisations from around the country that were named Supreme Winner at their regional Trustpower Community Awards.

The Trustpower National Community Awards is a chance for the voluntary organisations in attendance to learn with one another, share experiences, tell their story and see what Rotorua has to offer. Duntroon School Home and School volunteers will give an eight-minute presentation on what the group has achieved and why they deserve the title of Trustpower National Community Award Supreme Winner. Duntroon School Home and School volunteers will be judged on that presentation, along with a 1,000-word summary of the organisation.

The presentations will take place on Saturday 25 March in the BayTrust Forum at Rotorua Energy Events Centre. The Winner, Runner-Up and recipient of the WhetÅ« MÄtaiata Award will be announced at an Awards dinner that evening at Blue Baths.

Trustpower Community Relations Representative Emily Beaton says Duntroon School Home and School volunteers have put together an inspiring presentation.

"This group of volunteers aren’t afraid to roll up their sleeves and get stuck in.

The Waitaki community should be proud of what these volunteers have achieved; they organise and run one of New Zealand’s best trail rides because of their commitment to working together to achieve the very best for their community’s children. They will make wonderful ambassadors for your community at the Trustpower National Community Awards," says Miss Miss Beaton.

Attending the Trustpower National Community Awards from Duntroon School Home and School volunteers will be Peter Spite and Paige Wills, along with Waitaki District Mayor Gary Kircher and his wife Kerry.

The Trustpower National Community Awards Supreme Winner will take home a custom-made trophy, $4,000 in prize money, a framed certificate and a $1,000 consultancy voucher from one of New Zealand’s leading training providers for the community sector, Exult. The Runner Up will receive $2,500 in prize money, a $500 Exult voucher and a framed certificate. The WhetÅ« MÄtaiata Award recipient receives a framed certificate and a consultancy service package from award sponsor, Exult.

Meanwhile, entries are now being taken for the 2017 Trustpower Waitaki District Community Awards. Anyone can enter a group for the Awards and all voluntary groups and not-for-profit organisations are eligible to be entered. Entries close on Friday 21 April. The Supreme Winner of the 2017 Trustpower Waitaki District Community Awards will go to the Trustpower National Community Awards in 2018. You can enter a group online at www.trustpower.co.nz/communityawards.

