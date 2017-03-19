Mt Vic tunnel blocked by crash

|
Mt Victoria tunnel is blocked by a crash which took place at 11.15am.
The crash is not understood to be serious and injuries are reportedly minor, however traffic cannot currently enter the tunnel from either end.
Motorists are asked to take alternative routes until the crash is cleared.
