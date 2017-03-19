HRC urges Kiwis to stand up for each other

Sunday, 19 March, 2017 - 17:32

The Human Rights Commission has paid tribute to a Kiwi businesswoman who has gone public on the eve of Race Relations Day 2017 after online trolls said "Asians" like her shouldn’t be used in advertisements about New Zealanders and their businesses.

Entrepreneur Deanna Yang - the woman behind the iconic Moustache Milk and Cookie Bar - has hit back at online trolls.

"We are grateful to Kiwis like Deanna who are courageous enough to show the rest of us what racism looks and feels like. She shows us how far some of us need to go when it comes to treating other people with respect," said Race Relations Commissioner Dame Susan Devoy.

"We urge Kiwis to challenge racism in their everyday lives and to stand up for other New Zealanders like Deanna."

"There are events taking place across the country to mark Race Relations Day and we urge Kiwis to make a stand against racism by going along to one of them."

This year’s theme for Race Relations day is :

KoinÄ tÄtou: He aha ka tautokona e tÄtou? He aha ka whakahÄngia?

That’s Us: What do we stand for? What do we stand against?

More than 30 events are being held throughout March with more being added to the list every day. Every 21st of March the International Day for the Elimination of Racial Discrimination marks the 1960 Sharpeville Massacre when 69 black South African citizens - including 10 children - were shot to death by their own Police for protesting against racial apartheid laws. Dame Susan encouraged New Zealanders to make a stand against racism by heading along to race relations events in their region and to find out more at www.thatsus.co.nz.