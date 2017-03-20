Southern Motorway partially blocked northbound

|
At least one lane of the Southern Motorway (not the Northern Motorway as previously reported) is currently blocked near the Nelson Street off-ramp in Auckland due to debris on the road.
The debris has forced the closure of one lane, between Symonds Street and Wellington Street, with another expected to close shortly while the road is cleared.
Traffic is already backing up and motorists are advised to expect longer delays than usual.
Police would like to thank everyone in advance for their patience.
