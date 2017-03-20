Expect delays northbound on Southern Motorway

|
Emergency road repairs to the Southern Motorway before the Nelson Street off-ramp are required after a crash earlier this morning
This means two lanes will be closed to traffic northbound, leaving one lane open.
The NZ Transport Agency is advising motorists to avoid the area and find an alternative route if you can or expect delays.
