Consultation opens on Draft Annual Plan

Monday, 20 March, 2017 - 09:13

Christchurch City Council has today launched a six-week campaign to get public feedback on its plans for the next financial year.

Public consultation is now open until 28 April on the Council's Draft Annual Plan 2017-18.

Mayor Lianne Dalziel says: "The next financial year is the last one before we refresh our 10-year Long Term Plan, and the Council has proposed some important changes under its Draft Annual Plan that residents may like to provide feedback on.

"We’ve set some new priorities and adjusted when we plan to spend money on projects in the capital works programme - but we are still aiming to complete essential projects within their scheduled timeframes. It’s important we keep the momentum going."

The Council is planning to invest nearly half a billion dollars in its capital works programme next year, with $270 million of that already committed to major projects across facilities, water and transport.

Mayor Dalziel says the Annual Plan will provide a stable platform for the Council to build on as it prepares its main planning document, the Long Term Plan, for 2018-28.

"The Long Term Plan will be the opportunity to really dig deep and set the direction for our 30-year infrastructure strategy."

Over the coming weeks community boards and councillors will host a series of "Have Your Say" events across the city for residents to speak directly with elected members and Council staff about the Draft Annual Plan.

As well as online submissions, the Council is also welcoming comments via its Twitter and Facebook pages.

Councillors will consider all submissions and comments before they adopt the final Annual Plan in June 2017.

More information about the Draft Annual Plan 2017-18 and ways to make a submission is available on the Council’s website at ccc.govt.nz/AnnualPlan