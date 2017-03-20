Consumer confidence edges down in March

Monday, 20 March, 2017 - 09:45

The Westpac McDermott Miller Consumer Confidence Index edged down slightly in March, falling 1.2 points to 111.9. This followed gains in both September and December, and leaves consumer confidence at slightly above average levels.

"Confidence in the household sector remains at healthy levels," said Westpac Acting Chief Economist Michael Gordon. "Combined with strong population growth, this is supporting continued increases in spending."

"We are seeing some changes in households’ spending patterns," said Mr Gordon. "Households are continuing to increase their spending on leisure activities, like dining out. However, they’re a little more reluctant to spend on durable items, like home furnishings. This may be related to the cooling in the housing market in recent months."

"Households have noted some increased concerns about conditions in the economy over the next year," said Mr Gordon. "But while households may be a little less optimistic, they’re certainly not pessimistic. On top of this, the proportion of households reporting that they are in better shape financially than they were last year remains higher than average."

"The confidence of New Zealand household consumers fell slightly in the March 2017 quarter, but remains firmly optimistic," announced Richard Miller, Managing Director of Strategy and Economics Consultancy McDermott Miller Limited. "All categories of household consumers surveyed, with the exception of those on annual incomes of no more than $30,000, were gauged "optimistic" on Westpac McDermott Miller’s survey-based index of consumer confidence.

"Optimism has prevailed now among New Zealand consumers continuously for some six years (back to March 2011) and it looks like continuing for some time yet," observed Mr Miller. "Growing confidence of consumers in their own household financial security, and a positive outlook for the New Zealand economy over the short and medium term, bear this out," he suggested.

"If so, we can expect continuing positive consumer sentiment to translate into sustained growth of retail and leisure market spending within New Zealand," concluded Mr Miller.

The survey was conducted over 1-11 March, with a sample size of 1,555. An index number over 100 indicates that optimists outnumber pessimists. The margin of error of the survey is 2.5%.