Annual Red Puppy Appeal coming up this week

Monday, 20 March, 2017 - 10:45

The annual Red Puppy Appeal on Friday and Saturday (24th and 25th March) is to raise funds for the breeding and training of guide dogs.

Puppies need up to two years of thorough training and support from specialist trainers, and volunteer puppy walkers to teach them the ways of the busy world we live in. Guide dogs go on to eventually help Kiwis who are blind or have low vision carry out day-to-day tasks like going to and from work, the shops, using public transport and dining at their favourite restaurants.

Although there are many working guide dogs in New Zealand, the waiting list is around 12 months. The Blind Foundation’s Cherie McClintock says the wait time can be greatly reduced if more guide dogs are bred and trained, which is why the Red Puppy Appeal is so important - the more money raised, the more support these heroic animals can give.

"The costs for breeding and training a guide dog are fully funded by public donations and sponsorship," says McClintock.

"Guide dogs couldn’t do what they do without help and support from fellow New Zealanders."