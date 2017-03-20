West Coast's Big Wainihinihi Bridge closed at night for repairs

Monday, 20 March, 2017 - 11:06

NZ Transport Agency crews are working at night this week on the Big Wainihinihi Bridge, between Jacksons and Kumara. Work starts tonight at 10 pm with the bridge closed to 4 am. The night closures run through to Friday morning 4 am. Emergency vehicles will be allowed through.

- During the day, there may be delays up to 10 minutes.

- On Friday, when it is planned to seal the bridge deck, there may be an additional delay of up to 30 minutes.

- The deck surface is being replaced, tightened and surfaced. A concrete pier is also being repaired.

Detour

The detour route to Greymouth and Stillwater is via Lake Brunner Road: the turnoff will be well marked at Jacksons with a traffic operator on a road block and the road closures advertised at Kumara Junction with electronic signs and a traffic operator at the road block.

Second stage: two weekends work - weight restricted

From Saturday, 8 April, at 6 pm, through to Monday morning, 10 April, 6am, work will resume underneath the deck with speed restrictions and weight restrictions. No vehicles weighing over 3,500 kg will be allowed on the bridge.

This work will continue over the weekend of 29 April, with the same weight restrictions.

Updates on the Transport Agency web page here.

The Transport Agency thanks all drivers for their patience while this work is completed prior to winter.