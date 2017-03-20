Monday, 20 March, 2017 - 11:30

On Tuesday 13 March, the first Åhiwa Harbour Implementation Forum hui for the new triennium was held on Kutarere Marae. The hui was an opportunity to take stock of progress in and around the Harbour and hear from interested groups about related projects and activities.

Bay of Plenty Regional Councillor, Tipene Marr, was re-confirmed as Chair of the Forum.

Councillor Marr encouraged greater community involvement in the Forum meetings. "Forum meetings are less formal than Council and Committee meetings and we encourage community members to come along and meet d with us. These meetings are a great way to keep up with all the good work that is being done in and around the Harbour," Mr Marr said.

The Forum keeps a close eye on activities that impact fresh and marine water quality in the Harbour and catchment. They received presentations on many high-profile activities including projects in the farming sector to improve water quality, the Onekawa Te Mawhai Regional Park extension, NZTA’s Safe Roads Campaign, the Åhope Harbourside Trail, and a proposed cycle trail network that would potentially link Gisborne, ÅpÅtiki, WhakatÄne, Western Bay and Rotorua.

"We are fortunate to have a very engaged community in Åhiwa who are really invested in seeing Åhiwa retain its title of ‘jewel of the Bay of Plenty’. For example, farmers are making significant investments in riparian fencing, wetland construction and biodiversity protection, while school and community groups are active in pest control, bird monitoring, rubbish collection and habitat restoration," Mr Marr said.

At the meeting, ÅpÅtiki District Councillor, Lyn Riesterer was voted into the position of Deputy Chair. Ms Riesterer said that one of the standout presentations was an update on mussel research in Åhiwa Harbour from local scientist, Dr Kura Paul-Burke.

Dr Paul-Burke’s recent survey work in the Harbour identified and mapped traditional mussel populations versus current populations. The research showed that almost none of the traditional mussel bed areas exist today.

"The research confirms what we have suspected for some time; we have almost lost a key traditional kaimoana resource. We had an important discussion around options for retention and restoration of mussel populations.

"Bringing the mussels back from the brink of extinction in Åhiwa will be a big job; fortunately, we have much community and stakeholder support for this kaupapa," Ms Riesterer said.

More information on the topics covered and presentations given to the Forum are available on the website www.boprc.govt.nz/ohiwa. Agenda here.