Arrest following aggravated robbery in Hillcrest

Police have arrested a 31-year-old male in relation to an aggravated robbery at a property in Hillcrest, on the North Shore, on 1 March 2017.
A member of the public called Police when they saw him on Wellesley Street in Auckland Central at about 7:00pm last night.
They recognised him from a Police appeal to the public.
He was arrested without incident and is appearing in Auckland District Court today on charges of; Aggravated Robbery, Burglary and Common Assault.
Police would like to thank the public for their assistance.
