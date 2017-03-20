Arrest following aggravated robbery in Hillcrest

Monday, 20 March, 2017 - 11:45

Police have arrested a 31-year-old male in relation to an aggravated robbery at a property in Hillcrest, on the North Shore, on 1 March 2017.

A member of the public called Police when they saw him on Wellesley Street in Auckland Central at about 7:00pm last night.

They recognised him from a Police appeal to the public.

He was arrested without incident and is appearing in Auckland District Court today on charges of; Aggravated Robbery, Burglary and Common Assault.

Police would like to thank the public for their assistance.