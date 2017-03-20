Renewed appeal for sightings of missing Westport woman

Monday, 20 March, 2017 - 11:55

West Coast Police are still actively looking for missing Leanne Ryall, and appealing for help from the public to find her.

The 50-year-old was last seen walking south along Cobden Street towards Derby Street, in Westport, at about 9am on Friday.

Police have concerns for Leanne’s safety and would like to hear from anyone who may have seen her around that time or since.

"We’ve had a huge response from members of the public so far and would like to thank everyone who has offered suggestions as to Leanne’s whereabouts, or sent messages of support for her family," says Acting Senior Sergeant Paul Watson.

"We believe Leanne is still in the Westport area but we are not ruling out the possibility that she may have travelled further afield.

"We’d like members of the public to be vigilant and are asking residents to check their properties, particularly any outbuildings or sheds that aren’t secured."

Police conducted an extensive land-based search with the help of LandSAR and the local fire brigade over the weekend. A local drone operator also assisted in searching nearby bush areas and tracks.

"We’ve conducted an extensive search of the western CBD of Westport, and to the west of Westport around North Beach and through to the Speedway," says Acting Senior Sergeant Watson.

"Leanne wasn’t prepared to be staying away from her home for any length of time and we do have concerns for her safety."

Leanne is approximately 161cm tall, of solid build and has short, wavy red/brown hair.

Anyone who has any information on her whereabouts, or who has seen her over the past couple of days, is asked to contact their local Police station.