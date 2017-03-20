Rimutaka Hill Road corner widening project start delayed

Monday, 20 March, 2017 - 12:52

Work on the much anticipated Rimutaka Hill Road corner widening project on State Highway 2, has been delayed while additional approvals are sought.

"It came to light late last week that the extent of this corner easing went beyond the original area and consequently there is a requirement for consents from both the South Wairarapa District Council and the Department of Conservation," says NZ Transport Agency Regional Performance Manager Mark Owen. "This oversight is ours and we are working closely with relevant parties to resolve this as quickly as possible."

A new start date for the project will be communicated once the planning process has been worked through.

"We have had such a positive response from the Wairarapa community and freight companies for the project," says Mr Owen. "We are committed to starting the work as soon as possible."

For more background on the project see:

www.nzta.govt.nz/media-releases/construction-set-to-start-on-sh2-rimutaka-hill-road-corner-widening/