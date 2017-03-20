A mixed bag of weather for the Equinox

Monday, 20 March, 2017 - 13:25

The Autumnal Equinox occurs at 11:28pm tonight, which means that days and nights are approximately 12 hours each in length, though days are getting shorter very quickly. The weather for the Equinox is a bit of a mixed bag, with a westerly flow sitting over the country. This is bringing areas of cloud, particularly to western places, and the odd shower. Those in Otago and Southland will be affected by a cold front that gradually moves northwards today, bringing a few showers, strong or gale southwesterlies, and a drop in temperatures.

"It looks like it is going to be quite a mixture of weather for most people this week," said MetService Meteorologist Claire Flynn. "The westerly flow continues over the North Island on Tuesday and Wednesday, bringing settled weather for most. For the South Island, the West Coast will see a period of rain on Tuesday, while a northeasterly flow develops along the east coast bringing patchy drizzle, which continues on Wednesday."

On Thursday, a low from the Tasman Sea begins to approach New Zealand, bringing scattered rain across the country by the end of the week. The low is then expected to cross New Zealand during the weekend.

"There is still some uncertainty regarding the position of this low which will affect the weather for many New Zealanders, so make sure you check your forecast for any updates later in the week," Flynn advised. "The low is expected to bring scattered rain across the country by Friday, though there is just a chance of a shower during Adele’s Thursday night concert in Auckland."

A westerly flow over New Zealand brings areas of cloud today, mainly in the west. In the south, you can see several parallel lines of cloud east of the Alps. This is wave cloud, caused by gale westerly winds moving over the Alps. Head to http://info.metraweather.com/e/60812/SWWatch/cjmclx/513843973 to read the Severe Weather Watch for gale westerlies in the far south until Monday evening.

Official Severe Weather Watches and Warnings are reviewed and re-issued by MetService at least every twelve hours, and more often if necessary.

MetService issues Warnings, Watches and Outlooks for severe weather over New Zealand.

Warnings are about taking action when severe weather is imminent or is occurring. They are issued only when required.

Recommendation: ACT

Watches are about being alert when severe weather is possible, but not sufficiently imminent or certain for a Warning to be issued. They are issued only when required.

Recommendation: BE READY

Outlooks are about looking ahead, providing advance information on possible future Watches and/or Warnings. They are issued routinely once or twice a day.

Recommendation: PLAN