Police attendance at Polyfest

Monday, 20 March, 2017 - 13:05

Over 90,000 people attended Polyfest in Manukau over the four-day festival and police were very impressed with the behaviour of those who attended.

Only two arrests were made during the event and these were not related to the event itself.

No arrests were made in relation to the behaviour at the festival.

It is incredibly disappointing to see the videos being posted online which reflects the behaviour of just a small number of the 90,000 people who attended.

Polyfest is a great family event and chance to celebrate the diversity across Auckland and New Zealand.

Police were called to two incidents outside of the festival where there were reports of fighting.

One was on Saturday at approximately 4pm outside Westfield Mall.

Police attended however the crowd quickly dispersed.

The second incident was at the intersection of Te Irirangi Drive and Great South Road also on Saturday afternoon at approximately 5pm.

Police were immediately deployed however those involved had left prior to the units’ arrival

We are making following up enquiries to the incidents posted online, however we would ask anyone with information to contact Senior Sergeant Kylie Newton on 09 261 1300.

Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

- Inspector Tracy Phillips, Counties Manukau Police