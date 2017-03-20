Voting for Hamilton by-election opens

Monday, 20 March, 2017 - 14:09

Voting in the Hamilton by-election has officially opened, with documents due to be delivered to enrolled electors from today.

The by-election for one position on Waikato Regional Council follows the death of long-standing and respected Cr Lois Livingston late last year.

"The power is now in your hands to decide who will represent you in the Hamilton general constituency, and I encourage all those enrolled to vote to do so," said regional council chief executive, Vaughan Payne.

"Voting documents should arrive in the letterboxes of enrolled Hamilton voters over the coming days," Mr Payne said.

"There are 10 candidates contesting the vacant seat, with their names appearing in fully random order on the voting papers. That means the candidate names are arranged in a different order on each voting document," he said.

"We’ll be releasing a progress result as soon as practicable on election day, with the official declaration by Saturday 15 April."

Votes need to be returned to the electoral officer by 12 noon on election day, Tuesday 11 April. If returning your vote via post, they will need to be lodged no later than Wednesday 5 April.

Alternatively, voting papers can be delivered to the council’s 401 Grey Street offices during weekday office hours until voting closes on election day.