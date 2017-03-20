Tairua Wharf re-development project progressing

Monday, 20 March, 2017 - 13:52

The Tairua wharf being dismantled piece-by-piece using a crane, which is sitting on a barge.

The Tairua Wharf and Boat Ramp re-development is proceeding nicely with the floating crane and construction equipment now on site and dismantling work underway.

The existing concrete wharf is being removed, along with the concrete support piles from the seabed. The next step will be constructing the new wharf, then the existing boat ramp will be widened and extended to improve launching at low tide, and two new 30-metre floating pontoons to be erected.

One pontoon will go alongside the wharf to increase the number of boats that can launch as well as improving safety, due to the tidal flows of the harbour; and the second pontoon will be on the seaward side of the ramp at an angle to provide for safer launching.

Throughout this construction period the ferry service between Tairua, Pauanui and Paku will be closed until Friday 30 June.

The budget for the Tairua Wharf project is $1.4M with the plan to improve trailer boat launching facilities for Tairua as well as catering for larger recreational boats, commercial fishing and charter operators.

Construction timeline:

November 2016 - March 2017: Preparatory work.

March - April 2017: Demolition of the old wharf.

May - June 2017: Construction of new wharf and boat ramp.

June - July 2017: Refurbishment of new pontoon.

July 2017: Construction of new boat ramp pontoon.

August/September 2017: Completion and official opening.

(These dates may change slightly depending on weather).

For more information see www.tcdc.govt.nz/tairuawharf.