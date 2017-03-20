Hibiscus Coast Busway Station construction underway

Monday, 20 March, 2017 - 14:29

Auckland Transport has begun construction work on the new Hibiscus Coast Busway Station.

Construction work on the new facility, opposite the Silverdale War Memorial Park will run until May 2018.

The new carpark will have 484 parking bays, with a further 127 parking bays awaiting resource consent approval. The existing temporary carpark will continue to be open to the public until the new carpark is ready in February 2018.

During construction 200 parking bays will be available 24 hours a day. Parking on the grass verges is prohibited to facilitate construction work.

When ready, the Hibiscus Coast Busway Station will provide significantly larger parking capacity for passengers of the Northern Express as well as local bus services, encouraging the use of public transport and reducing the number of vehicles on arterial roads.

The Hibiscus and Bays Local Board has also made temporary parking available at the site of the former Nippon Judo Club, on Hibiscus Coast Highway, just past the Silverdale War Memorial Park.

While construction work is underway, consider using bus services 981, 982, 983, 984, 986, 987, 988, 991x and 992x for travel to and from the Hibiscus Coast bus station.

For more information visit https://at.govt.nz/projects-roadworks/hibiscus-coast-busway-station/