New videos highlight support available for international students

Monday, 20 March, 2017 - 14:50

A series of videos on student safety and well-being are now available here (https://youtu.be/rdcPNobJkUQ) for international students. The videos can be played all together or by subject area of interest.

Study Auckland and New Zealand Police created the videos as part of New Zealand’s international student wellbeing strategy.

A new series of informative safety videos have been created to ensure international students living in Auckland are aware of the full range of support services available to them.

The ‘Safety in the City’ videos cover a broad range of issues, including tips for personal safety, advice on workplace rights and how to report a crime. The videos also outline the various support services available to international students in Auckland.

Safety in the City is accessible to international students and education providers via YouTube (https://youtu.be/rdcPNobJkUQ) or via Study Auckland’s online toolkit - studyaucklandtookit.com. The videos are available with English and Simplified Chinese subtitles. Study Auckland, which is a division of Auckland Tourism, Events and Economic Development (ATEED), created the videos to enhance the student experience for international students and their families. Henry Matthews, Study Auckland’s International Education Manager, says helping international students have the best possible experience of Auckland is a key focus for Study Auckland.

"International students are valuable ambassadors for Auckland, whether it’s contributing to the workforce, enhancing the cultural fabric of the city, or encouraging their friends and families to come for a visit or invest in the region."

"The Safety in the City videos let students know they are supported by the New Zealand Police and other community and student groups, who are available to help. The videos are a positive contribution to the safety of the students in Auckland," New Zealand Police played an important role in creating the new safety videos and Deputy Chief Executive Superintendent, Wallace Haumaha was a co-presenter. "Auckland is a comparatively safe city by global standards and most international students don’t experience any serious problems but, like any major international city, crime and incidents can still occur," he says.

"By providing these easily accessible videos, we want students to feel supported and to know that the Police are on hand, along with various community and student support groups, to help at any time. "These videos provide international students with some tips and advice on how best to avoid incidents and what to do should they occur," says Haumaha.

International education is now New Zealand’s fourth largest export earner. More than 80,000 international students live and study in Auckland annually, contributing $2.1 billion to the regional economy.

ATEED’s Study Auckland team work closely with education providers, Education New Zealand and other key industry partners to increase the number of international students in Auckland, build capability in the sector, enhance the student experience, and retain students to fill skilled jobs.

notes to editorAuckland Tourism, Events and Economic Development (ATEED) is an Auckland Council Controlled Organisation and Auckland’s economic growth agency.

Study Auckland’s other services include: Industry partnerships and business development initiatives

International business missions to key recruitment markets

Promotion of Auckland's destination experiences Digital and print student recruitment resources Familiarisation tours for international education agents

Industry Professional development

Auckland welcomes more than 80,000 international students each year. Auckland is ranked as a top 20 city in the QS Best Student Cities 2016 rankings.