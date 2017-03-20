Investigations ongoing into two sexual assaults in Dunedin

Monday, 20 March, 2017 - 15:05

Dunedin Police are investigating two sexual attacks in the city on Friday 17 March.

The first happened at a Dundas Street address between 8pm and 8.30pm.

Two 19-year-old women were in the same room when a young man walked in and sexually assaulted them both.

The man, who was wearing shorts and a t-shirt, is described as being in his 20s, with short dark hair and dark skin.

A large number of people celebrating St Patricks Day had congregated at a house nearby, known as "The Hospital".

The offender may have been in this area around the time of the attack and Police would like to hear from anyone who may be able to help identify him.

Officers are also investigating a separate incident that happened on Leith Way at about 9.15-9.30pm.

A woman was walking north, towards UniCol, when she was pushed over and sexually assaulted by a Caucasian man in his early 20s.

He is described as being of medium build, 180cm tall, with long dark curly hair that was tied back.

"We are keeping an open mind in respect of whether these two attacks are connected," says Detective Senior Sergeant Kallum Croudis.

"A team of 10 staff is investigating these incidents, scene examinations are complete and the large job of scrutinising CCTV footage is under way.

"All three victims are extremely traumatised by what's happened and are receiving strong support.

"Police are conscious of the social media comment regarding these events, but urge anyone who might wish to assist to contact us on 03 471 4800.

Alternatively, people can call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 if they wish to remain anonymous."