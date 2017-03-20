Christchurch Northern Corridor Open Day coming up

Monday, 20 March, 2017 - 15:48

People will be able to find out more about the Christchurch Northern Corridor at a Community Open Day later this month.

The Christchurch Northern Corridor Alliance team is opening their doors to the public from 2pm to 6.30pm on Tuesday, 28 March. There will be an afternoon and early evening of displays and presentations of the $240 million motorway project.

"It is almost six months since the Prime Minister turned the first sod on site and we are keen to let people know what the team has been doing," says NZ Transport Agency Highway Manager Colin Knaggs.

"Our aim is show the community what we are doing on site now and what they can expect when the project is complete. We also have some new ways for building the motorway that we are keen to share with the community.

"Piling for the bridge and subway structures is about to start on site and we are planning to have a demonstration of this ground stabilising technique for people to view."

There will be an urban design and landscape workshop running for one hour at 2.30pm and at 5.30pm. Please RSVP to info@cncalliance.co.nz if you want to take part in this workshop.

Details of Open Day

- Tuesday 28 March 2017

- 2.00pm to 6.30pm

- 145 Winters Road, Mairehau/Redwood, (enter via QEII Drive as Winters Road is closed between numbers 137 and 143).

- Parking is available on site. Please wear sturdy closed-in shoes.

- If you live in the Winters Road area and you are walking, enter through the work site at the road closure on Winters Road.

The Christchurch Northern Corridor team is looking for interesting historical stories to share about the area where we are building. These stories will be used on information signs along the shared walking and cycle path.

More about this $240 million, four year project:

The Christchurch Northern Corridor (CNC) will be built to the east of Belfast, between the Waimakariri River and Cranford Street, providing relief for North Canterbury commuters and freight transporters travelling into Christchurch.

Detailed design for the new motorway is nearing completion while construction started in November 2016.