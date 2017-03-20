Mauao base track to temporarily close

Monday, 20 March, 2017 - 16:15

A large section of Mauao’s base track will be closed on 28-29 March, from 8am to 5:30pm both days.

Some of the work is weather dependent, so further closures are possible through to the end of next week. However, visitors will still be able to use the base track outside of work hours.

"Maintenance work next week includes weed control and track maintenance. Both are essential for making sure the base track remains a safe and enjoyable walkway," says Parks and Recreation Manager Mark Smith.

"The work involves the use of machinery and vehicles on the narrow track, so for the safety of the public it’s not possible to provide access at the same time."

Signs, barriers and guards will be in place for the duration of the closure. It will not impact on access to the 4WD track, Oruahine track or Waikorire tracks to the summit.