Manawatu Gorge Road closed for 3 hours on Tuesday

Monday, 20 March, 2017 - 16:22

The NZ Transport Agency is advising road users that the Manawatu Gorge Road, State Highway 3 will be closed from 10.30am Tuesday 21 March for approximately three hours as part of an ongoing maintenance programme.

"A number of large trees need to be removed from the top of the 2011 Manawatu Gorge slip site. Removing the trees may dislodge further debris onto the road. We need to fully close the road during the tree removal operation to keep road users safe," Ross I’Anson, NZ Transport Agency Highway Manager says.

"We do appreciate the importance of the Manawatu Gorge Road and we thank road users for their patience while we undertake this work. When the road is fully open again we will let people know via our website, social media channels, and electronic variable messaging signs at Ashhurst and Woodville," Mr I’Anson says.

While the Manawatu Gorge Road is closed, a signed detour route is available via Saddle Road and the Pahiatua Track. This will add approximately 15 minutes to a journey.

For up to date information on the Manawatu Gorge Road, call 0800 4HIGHWAYS (0800 44 44 49) or visit

- www.nzta.govt.nz/traffic/regions/8

- www.facebook.com/nztacni

- www.twitter.com/NZTACNI

For more information on the planned maintenance work: www.nzta.govt.nz/media-releases/ongoing-maintenance-for-manawatu-gorge-state-highway-3/