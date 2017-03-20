Resealing work for Mount Messenger postponed

Monday, 20 March, 2017 - 18:37

The NZ Transport Agency is advising that road works that were planned for the New Plymouth side of State Highway 3 leading to Mount Messenger on Tuesday 21 March have had to be postponed due to a forecast of more rain.

"While initially we thought we would have good weather for the next couple of days, our contractors have advised us there is a risk the seal will not set in time before the forecast rain later in the week," Ross I'Anson, Highway Manager, NZ Transport Agency says. "We will provide a further update when the maintenance work has been rescheduled."