Police officer attacked; dog shot

Monday, 20 March, 2017 - 21:55

Following a short fleeing driver incident tonight, an officer attempted to arrest a man in the Kaingaroa Forest township, near Murupara at 7.56pm.

During the arrest attempt, the man released four dogs in the direction of the officer and the officer was attacked.

The officer was bitten several times by one dog.

For his safety, the officer shot the dog.

Reports from the scene say it has died.

While the officer was being attacked, the man then placed two of his dogs in his car before leaving on foot with the remaining dog.

An ambulance was sent to the scene and the officer is being treated for his wounds.

More Police staff arrived at the location and animal control was called.

The offender, who is known to Police, is currently being sought by officers.

The man was originally stopped by Police following up on reports of a suspicious vehicle in the vicinity.

"When the man failed to comply with the Constable, four dogs were set on the officer from the man’s vehicle.

He was placed in a dangerous situation when threatened with the animals," says Senior Sergeant Mal Collins.

"The officer used his training and tactical options to ensure his own safety and that of the community was preserved," he says.