Sleeping rough to end homelessness

Tuesday, 21 March, 2017 - 09:58

The annual Lifewise Big Sleepout is taking place on Thursday 6th July 2017. Social development agency Lifewise wants business and community leaders to sign up and take part in the event which will see them experience life on the streets and raise critical funds to tackle homelessness. This year, the funds raised will go towards Ending Youth Homelessness.

Stripped of their creature comforts, leaders and influencers from business, community and political spheres will spend a night on cold concrete at the AUT City Campus, receiving an insight into what it means to sleep rough. Their commitment is rewarded by donations from family, friends, colleagues and the public; every dollar raised goes towards Lifewise’s work for ending homelessness.

"We're moving in the right direction, we're one step closer towards ending homelessness. However let's not forget that even today in Auckland there are nearly 20,000 people experiencing homelessness. Half of them are under 25. Let's look after them, the most vulnerable people in our community, people who need a hand up not a handout," says Moira Lawler, Chief Executive of Lifewise.

This year, Lifewise aims to raise over $350,000 through The Big Sleepout which will enable them to address the issue of youth homelessness. This includes supporting young people who experience homelessness into permanent homes and providing the wraparound support they need to sustain their tenancy.

If you are interested in nominating your CEO or finding out more about the Lifewise Big Sleepout, please visit bigsleepout.org.nz or write to bigsleepout@lifewise.org.nz.

https://www.lifewise.org.nz