Police investigating aggravated robbery in Levin

Tuesday, 21 March, 2017 - 10:31

Horowhenua Police are investigating an aggravated robbery which occurred at an address on Trafalgar Street, Levin early morning on March 20th 2017.

Police were alerted to the incident, in which a woman was asleep and woken by two men in her home, at 3:45am.

The woman was tied up at knife point by the two men and was unable to get a close look at them.

The offenders have then demanded property from the woman before leaving the scene in her car.

This vehicle has since been recovered by Police.

A forensic examination has been carried out as well as a scene examination at the address.

Police are working closely with the victim who is understandably very shaken by this incident.

Victim Support services are being provided.

Police are interested in hearing from anyone who may have seen the recovered vehicle, a grey Nissan Murano registration GSU174, in the Levin area on the morning of March 20th.

We encourage anyone with information which may be useful to this investigation to ring us immediately, your call may be just what we need to locate these offenders.

People with information can contact Detective Richard Morse or Acting Detective Sergeant Dave Wilson at Levin Police on 06 366 0500.

Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.