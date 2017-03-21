SH1 Mangamuka Gorge closed for resurfacing work this week

Tuesday, 21 March, 2017 - 10:55

The NZ Transport Agency says State Highway 1 Mangamuka Gorge will be closed later this week due while road crews resurface sections of the road through the Gorge.

To do this work safely and to the highest standards a detour will be in place via State Highway 10 between Awanui and Pakaraka. This will add an additional ten kilometres to journeys.

The work, which is dependent on dry weather, will start at 6am to 6pm daily on Sunday 26 March and Monday 27 March.

The Transport Agency apologises for any inconvenience this may cause while we carry out this important safety and maintenance work.

