Changes to refuse collection for Dannevirke, Pongaroa, Akitio and Herbertville

Tuesday, 21 March, 2017 - 10:54

As of 7 April 2017, Council will no longer sell stickers at the Dannevirke Service Centre for refuse collection, or supply refuse stickers to retailers for resale in Dannevirke, Pongaroa, Akitio and Herbertville.

What does that mean? Kerbside refuse collection will continue as normal. The difference is, instead of purchasing the Council stickers for refuse collection, you will now need to either purchase yellow Budget Waste bags, or organise for a wheelie bin.

Do I need to organise for a wheelie bin? Only if you want to! The refuse truck will continue to perform weekly collections, so if you don’t want a wheelie bin then you can continue to put your rubbish out for collection as normal (using the yellow Budget Waste bags).

What if I have Council stickers leftover, can I still use these? The short answer is yes, you can. The Council stickers can be used until 30 September 2017. After this date, the stickers will no longer be valid and you will need to swap to the yellow Budget Waste bags or organise a wheelie bin.

Why is this happening? On 27 May 2015, through considering submissions following consultation on the Draft Long Term Plan 2015/2025, Council made the decision to exit the provision of kerbside refuse collection and leave it to the private sector, who can provide this service to the community more cost effectively than Council.

What about collection for kerbside recycling? Council has no plans to exit the kerbside recycling collection service. Council will continue to provide recycling and transfer stations/landfills regardless of the decisions made for kerbside refuse collection.

Council is happy to answer any questions you may have regarding kerbside refuse collection. You can get in touch with the Council team by phoning 06 374 4080 (north) or 06 376 0110 (south). Alternatively, you can email info@tararuadc.govt.nz.