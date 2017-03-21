Massey's 2017 Teaching Excellence Award winners

Tuesday, 21 March, 2017 - 10:23

Vice-Chancellor Professor Jan Thomas presented senior tutor in mathematics Dr Cami Sawyer, from the Institute of Fundamental Sciences and senior lecturer Dr Kathryn Hay, from the School of Social Work, with Teaching Excellence Awards.

The awards celebrate commitment to excellence and innovation in research-based teaching.

When presenting Dr Hay with her award, Assistant Vice-Chancellor Research, Academic and Enterprise Professor Giselle Byrnes noted her teaching style focused on building relationships.

"Her dedication to creating meaningful connections between students, practice and the social work profession is testament to her commitment to advancing field education and the social work discipline generally," she said.

Professor Byrnes commented on Dr Sawyer’s enthusiastic approaching to teaching, noting her tutorial videos were widely appreciated by students.

"Dr Sawyer’s desire to give students the best learning experience is reflected in her sustained commitment to continued development. This is best illustrated by her development of tutorial videos that students enjoy.

"One of Dr Sawyer’s students comments, ‘Thanks for the excellent tutorial videos! I would have been lost in maths if it wasn’t for you. They are clear, precise and fun’," Professor Thomas said.

The recipients will be acknowledged again at the Defining Excellence Awards function in March next year.

Dr Hay is Massey's nominee for the National Teaching Excellence Awards this year. Dr Sawyer was not eligible for nomination as she has not taught for six years in New Zealand, but director national centre for teaching and learning Duncan O’Hara says he expects she will represent Massey in the future.