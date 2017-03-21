Dates set for Bayer Young Viticulturist of the Year competition

Tuesday, 21 March, 2017 - 11:32

Now in its twelfth year the Bayer Young Viticulturist of the year competition continues to grow along with the calibre of the contestants. Aimed at growing the future leaders of the New Zealand wine industry, the competition increases the confidence, skills and networking opportunities for all those who compete. This gives the contestants as well as the wine industry a very strong foundation from which to continually improve and develop.

The competition is tough, testing all aspects of vineyard management. It includes both theoretical and practical questions as well as delivering a speech in front of a dinner audience of key industry players.

There are again five regional competitions this year with the winners going on to compete in the National Final held in conjunction with Bragato at the end of August in Marlborough.

The last three winners, Paul Robinson, Caleb Dennis and Cameron Price, have all come from Hawke’s Bay - can another region break the run in 2017?

The competition benefits both employees and employers as confidence, enthusiasm and knowledge expand. So put these dates in your diary and encourage your Young Vits to enter:

HAWKE’S BAY - 22 June 2017, Te Awa

AUCKLAND - 30 June 2017, Goldie Estate, Waiheke

MARLBOROUGH - 6 July 2017, Giesen

CENTRAL OTAGO - 14 July 2017, Central Polytechnic, Cromwell

WAIRARAPA - 20 July 2017, Palliser Estate

NATIONAL FINAL - 29 August 2017, Marlborough, tbc

Contestants must be 30 years of age or below on 31 December 2017 to enter.

For more information or entry form, please contact Nicky Grandorge, National Co-ordinator, youngvit@nzwine.com, 021 780948