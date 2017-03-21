CP Wool and Carlisle gear up to launch premium NZ wool carpet

Tuesday, 21 March, 2017 - 13:48

North Americans will be able to enjoy Carrfields Primary Wool (CP Wool)’s premium New Zealand wool carpets and rugs in their homes in just a few months, following the US re-launch of the Just Shorn brand on May 18.

US-based luxury flooring specialist Carlisle Wide Plank Floors will distribute the Just Shorn range through its six strategically-located showrooms across America following the launch, as a key component of its new soft surface division.

Just Shorn, which is owned by CP Wool’s wholly-owned subsidiary Wool Marketing Enterprises (WME), is a range of premium carpets and rugs made and spun in New Zealand with 100% New Zealand wool.

CP Wool has recently revamped the Just Shorn brand to position premium New Zealand wool carpet to North American customers as a beautiful, natural, durable and sustainable option for soft flooring.

Last month, the first consignment of Just Shorn woollen yarn from CP Wool’s growers left Christchurch via airfreight, Craig Carr, Managing Director of Carrfields, said. The yarn was spun at NZ Yarn in Christchurch, which is majority owned by CP Wool.

The yarn is now being woven into Just Shorn carpets and rugs at carefully-selected manufacturers in the US, Carr said.

"It’s very exciting to have dispatched the first lot of yarn for production and we’re looking forward to seeing the initial Just Shorn product range for North American customers."

Carlisle has invested significantly into its soft surface division to prepare for the Just Shorn launch in North America, including appointing specialist sales director Amy Warren, said Carr.

"We’re delighted at the level of investment Carlisle has made into expanding its business into soft flooring. This will pave the way for distributing Just Shorn into North America, where Carlisle is renowned as a premium flooring supplier at the exclusive end of the market with a huge reach into the design world."

Sales Director Amy Warren is an accomplished sales professional with a successful track record of increasing sales in her previous roles. Most recently, she was Account Manager of Trade Sales for Stark Carpet Corporation’s Interior Design Showroom in Chicago.

Krista Eliason, CP Wool’s Managing Director, North America, will also act as Chief Marketing Officer for Carlisle, alongside her role with CP Wool, said Carr.

"Having Amy’s skills and experience in the US-based team along with Krista will be an invaluable tool in our partnership with Carlisle. We are looking forward to working with her," he said.

Howie Garner, CP Wool Chairman, is encouraging wool growers to be part of the launch. CP Wool is offering the chance for New Zealand wool growers to join a contingent travelling to the US for its "Farm to Floor Tour" in May, for which limited places are available.

Beginning in Dallas and ending in New York with the Just Shorn launch, the six-day tour will visit state of the art carpet manufacturers, sample the local hospitality and help put New Zealand wool on the world stage, Gardner said.

John Blaine, CEO of Carlisle, said the upcoming Just Shorn launch marks a milestone for the company as it expands its portfolio into soft surface flooring.

"We eagerly anticipate introducing the new line of flooring options to our clients, including heirloom quality product and wool carpet from CP Wool."