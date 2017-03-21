Pay it forward with AFFCO bobby calf scheme

Tuesday, 21 March, 2017 - 14:17

Schools and fire services are at the heart of every rural community. With AFFCO’s bobby calf scheme you could say thank you to yours.

Last year saw AFFCO reach the $1 million mark donated to rural communities since the donation scheme started out in 2006.

National Livestock Manager Tom Young, says that it’s often AFFCO’s farmer suppliers that volunteer at rural fire brigades and schools, and rural people are reliant on them to bring their communities together, look out for families, and keep them safe.

"AFFCO has been donating to rural primary schools since 2006 through our Bobby Calf Cash for Schools and in 2013 in response to supplier feedback we introduced the option to nominate their rural fire brigade."

"Bobby calves are a fact of life on a dairy farm, and with this scheme everyone wins. We work hard to get the best value for our suppliers; bobby calves are picked up on a very regular schedule and processed fast; and we pay it forward to our communities with our donations at the end of each season."

Each season the suppliers fill out a registration form and at the bottom of the form they simply nominate their school or fire brigade. AFFCO donates 40 cents for every calf supplied to the nominated recipient which is a donation by AFFCO and doesn’t come out of the schedule payment.

In December schools receive a payment from AFFCO with a statement of who supplied the calves. The New Zealand Fire Service is given a donation and they distribute payments to their volunteer brigades.

In 2016 a total of $28,000 was donated to fire brigades and a further $75,000 to rural schools.

Farmers will be receiving their registration forms by mail shortly, or they can download them from www.affco.co.nz/bobbycalves, phone 0800 722 422 or contact their AFFCO/SPM buyer. Registrations are due on 1 May in the North Island and 1 June in the South Island.