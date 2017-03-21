Witness appeal after serious crash in Marton

|
Police are appealing for witnesses to a serious crash in Marton, in the Rangitikei district, yesterday afternoon.
A man was seriously injured when his car crashed into a bridge on Kensington Road at about 3pm on Monday 20 March.
Police are keen to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the crash or been in the area at the time.
Please contact Acting Sergeant Jonathan Redley on 06 327 6555.
