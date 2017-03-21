Ashhurst bus timetable receives update following community feedback

Tuesday, 21 March, 2017 - 15:15

Horizons Regional Council have amended the Ashhurst to Palmerston North bus timetable following a significant amount of feedback from the community regarding the increased services introduced in July 2016.

From 3 April both the 7.05am and 7.40am return services will be replaced with two additional afternoon services. The new afternoon services will be Palmerston North - Ashhurst at 2.50pm and Ashhurst - Palmerston North at 3.10pm. Councillor Rachel Keedwell says Horizons received a significant amount of feedback from the community which made reviewing the services a lot easier. "Following strong feedback from the Ashhurst community, and a review of the service which showed the least used timings, we were confidently able to introduce the changes to the timetable.

"I would like to thank the community for their ongoing support of the service, and for continuing to work with us to ensure we’re meeting the community’s needs," says Dr Keedwell. "The changes being made will enable school children to catch the bus from Ashhurst after school finishes to undertake extracurricular activities in Palmerston North. "There will also be the added benefit of providing an alternative Palmerston North to Ashhurst service for SuperGold cardholders to travel for free between 9am and 3pm."

The changes will be promoted via Horizons’ Facebook page, in the Ashhurst School newsletter, the billboard on Napier Road and on the back of the bus itself. Amended timetables will be available in the Ashhurst Four Square, School, Library, and other local businesses, as well as Palmerston North iSite and on Horizons’ website www.horizons.govt.nz.

