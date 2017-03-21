Crash on Te Anau Milford Highway

|
[ login or create an account ]
Emergency services are responding to reports of a crash on the Te Anau Milford Highway, Te Anau Downs, Southland.
There are reports of a bus being in collision with a car.
Reports from the scene state that everyone is out of the bus.
The road is closed in both directions.
All articles and comments on Voxy.co.nz have been submitted by our community of users. Please notify us through our contact form if you believe an item on this site breaches our community guidelines.
Join Voxy on Google+.