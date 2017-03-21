Global award for Brother printers

Tuesday, 21 March, 2017 - 16:09

Hot off the printer… exhaustive lab testing has revealed the most complete, best-performing monochrome and multifunction centres in the world. Brother printers have been named Buyers Laboratory (BLI) Line of the Year for 2017.

Brother has been singled out to take the top accolade for its monochrome and multifunction centres (MFC). Their impressive range of 11 products was independently assessed by Buyers Laboratory to achieve this award win.

Buyers Laboratory (BLI) is the world's leading independent provider of analytical information and services to the digital imaging and document management industry. Buyers around the globe rely on BLI to help them differentiate products’ strengths and weaknesses and make the best purchasing decisions.

The bi-annual BLI Awards are unique in that they ensure each product has undergone exhaustive lab testing by BLI experienced analysts and technicians, to be able to recognise products with outstanding performance.

Brother’s range of award-winning devices proved to offer the most complete, best-performing line of monochrome printers and MFCs in BLI lab testing this year, including eight of Brother’s workhorse business models designed for small to large workgroups.

Marlene Orr, BLI Director of Office Equipment Product Analysis, says that buyers will not only benefit from Brother’s unrivalled commitment to reliability, but also from the standout value for business users.

"For a competitive-to-low cost of ownership, Brother gives workgroup devices that stand out above the competition in terms of overall performance, ease of use and features. It’s clear that Brother’s monochrome printers and MFCs give business users the most for their money," Orr says.

Rich Holloway, BLI Test Technician added, "The 11 Brother monochrome printers and MFPs lab tested over the past four years ran a cumulative total of 637,500 pages - with no service required."

"Users can expect maximum uptime thanks to the outstanding reliability of Brother’s monochrome devices. But looking beyond simple misfeed and service intervention rates, the industrial design of the workhorse models, with reinforced rails, and fuser design that channels airflow to prevent overheating, means users can rely on Brother devices to continue cranking out pages at full speed for many years to come," Holloway says.

Designed for a wide variety of business users, Brother’s simple design of their monochrome printers and MFC’s has proven to boost productivity. Usability advantages that result in minimal downtime include a driver with preconfigured job settings, universal print drive, simple procedures for adjustments and automated wireless setup.

Brother International (NZ) Limited Chief Operating Officer and Director Matthew Stroud says, "Brother products are known around the world for being intuitive and simple for IT administrators to manage, and the company is committed to providing businesses with document imaging technology that addresses today’s ever evolving business challenges."

"We are honoured to be selected for this Award of the Year. This recognition validates our continued focus on providing a wide range of business-centric solutions for New Zealand businesses, while delivering an extremely low total cost of ownership," Stroud says.

In the past year technology has taken another step forward. BLI Director of Office Workflow Solutions Analysis, Jamie Bsales makes particular mention of Brother Web Connect, which is embedded in Brother printers and is essential for the modern office. Online Cloud Connectivity supports the booming demand of online storage, promoting collaboration between users in a cost efficient way, Bsales said. He confirmed that this tool helps provide a seamless method of uploading, storing and sharing hardcopy documents.

"Web Connect lets users scan files to, or print files from, popular cloud services, offering support for more of the popular cloud services than any other solution we’ve tested to date. And with our standard OCR capabilities, Web Connect is a faster, more accurate way to unlock critical business information from static paper documents," Bsales says.

Orr summarises "With the superb overall performances, strong feature sets, and flexible mobile printing options that Brother’s highly affordable devices offer, the company proved to be the best choice for users looking for a robust and affordable monochrome device they can count on."