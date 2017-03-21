Police name pedestrian hit by car in Paekakariki

|
Kapiti Police can now release the name of the pedestrian who died when hit by a vehicle on Sunday morning in Paekakariki.
She was 56-year-old Caroline Boyd, a Wellington local.
Police’s thoughts are with Ms Boyd’s family at this tragic time.
Serious Crash Unit continue to investigation the crash.
