Tauranga Police seeking information following recovery of boat

Tuesday, 21 March, 2017 - 18:25

Tauranga Police have recovered a boat and are seeking information from the public to help find the owner.

The boat is a 5.6m fibreglass Sea Nymph with the name Optimist.

The boat has a 150hp Mercury outboard with it.

Anyone with information in regard to the above boat can be shared with Tauranga Police on 021 192 3409.