Tauranga Police seeking information following recovery of boat

Tauranga Police have recovered a boat and are seeking information from the public to help find the owner.
The boat is a 5.6m fibreglass Sea Nymph with the name Optimist.
The boat has a 150hp Mercury outboard with it.
Anyone with information in regard to the above boat can be shared with Tauranga Police on 021 192 3409.
