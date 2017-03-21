More young people identified following disorder incident in Kaikohe

Tuesday, 21 March, 2017 - 18:55

Another two young people have today been identified and referred to Youth Aid, in relation to disorder in Kaikohe last Friday night.

The two young men, aged 15 and 14 years old, were brought into the Kaikohe Police Station today by their mum.

The boys have been referred to Youth Aid for shoplifting and wilful damage.

Another young man was identified and spoken to by Police on Monday, after a member of his whanau passed his name to Police.

This takes the total of young people identified in relation to this incident to five.

Another two young men were dealt with by Police on Friday night and they too have been referred to Youth Aid.

Further enquiries as to who was involved in Friday night’s shoplifting and wilful damage incidents are ongoing, and Police are following positive lines of enquiry.

"We’re really thankful to the whanau members for their help, they do not want this type of behaviour in the Kaikohe community and the community will no doubt see this as a positive sign" says Inspector Symonds.

There will be an increased Police presence focussing on youth activity in the Kaikohe area over the next few weekends.

Police are also reviewing the ongoing deployment plan of Police officers (that is where officers are sent to and when) to the Kaikohe area over the next few weeks.

Further details on this will be provided when they are confirmed.