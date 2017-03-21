Court appearances following serious crashes in Taupo and on Dessert Rd

Tuesday, 21 March, 2017 - 21:55

Charges have been laid following two serious crashes in Taupo and one on the Dessert Road earlier this year.

A 22-year- old Auckland man has been charged with Careless Driving Causing Death and will be appearing in Taupo District Court on 5 April.

The charge is in relation to a crash on 7 January where Nicholas Calavrias of Wellington was struck and killed while cycling along State Highway One, Taupo.

Also appearing on 5 April in Taupo District Court will be a 29-year-old German man who has been charged with three counts of Careless Driving Causing Injury as the result of a head on crash that occurred on State Highway 47, Turangi, on the 13 th March 2017.

In the Rotorua District Court a 70- year-old Australian man will be appearing on 19 April on five counts of Careless Driving Causing Injury.

These charges relate to a crash on State Highway One, Desert Road, on the 5 th March 2017.

"These crashes have affected a number of people, whanau and families, and the wider community.

Police encourage all drivers and road users to be vigilant while travelling on our roads, to be aware of their surroundings and remain alert. Police cannot reiterate enough to wear your seatbelts, slow down, if tired have a break and if you have been drinking then do not drive," said Senior Sergeant Fane Troy of the Taupo Area Road Policing Group.