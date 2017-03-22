Boat found on Tauranga Coast

Wednesday, 22 March, 2017 - 09:10

At approximately 3pm yesterday afternoon, a spotter plane working for a commercial fishing company saw a pleasure boat that had capsized.

The boat was 2 nautical miles south of Mayor Island, off the Tauranga coast.

The pilot notified Police and the Coastguard and a search and rescue operation commenced.

The spotter plane and rescue helicopter completed an extensive grid search in good visibility but did not see anyone in the water.

Police’s inquiries have established that there was potentially one person on board the boat. Police are in contact with that person’s next of kin.

Another search is underway this morning. Privately contracted helicopters and a number of vessels have volunteered to assist in the search of the area.

The boat has been recovered and is being brought back to Tauranga.

Police ask anyone who locates anything in the water or along the shore that appears to have come from a boat to GPS log it immediately and contact the Coastguard on the marine radio channels.

- Bay of Plenty District Operations Manager, Inspector Kevin Taylor.