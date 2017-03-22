Interior designer Kelly Hoppen comes to Christchurch's Frobisher

Wednesday, 22 March, 2017 - 09:19

Frobisher will be the first and only New Zealand stockist to launch award winning designer Kelly Hoppen MBE’s luxury and timeless furniture collection.

The Retrospective Collection by Kelly Hoppen MBE for Resource Décor, featuring Kelly’s iconic style of clean line and neutral tones, will launch this month alongside pieces from the Kelly Hoppen London homeware range.

The British interior designer, author and style influencer is renowned defining landmark buildings, hotels, private jets and yachts, iconic product collections and the homes of many celebrities worldwide. With 40 years of experience at the forefront of her industry, Kelly is passionate about making her style and ethos accessible to the masses.

Frobisher Creative Director Ann-Marie Appleton says that she’s "thrilled and excited" to welcome the Retrospective Collection by Kelly Hoppen MBE, exclusively to Frobisher.

"Being able to showcase an auspicious designer like Kelly Hoppen MBE alongside our other exclusive brands enables Frobisher to deliver world class interiors to people of NZ."

From March 24 Frobisher will stock the Retrospective Collection and Kelly Hoppen London products in their Christchurch retail showroom and on their online shop, it will also be the only New Zealand based interior design company importing her items from the United Kingdom.

Hoppen says that Frobisher was a natural fit for the Kelly Hoppen London brand to launch in New Zealand.

"I am thrilled that my Retrospective Collection will be available in New Zealand. It was important to find the perfect retail partner and Frobisher is as passionate about creating and inspiring beautiful interiors as I am.

"I cannot wait for their customers to see and experience the collection, I was able to let my imagination run free and design pieces that I had been dreaming about for years.

"I am so happy with the end result - every single piece is a testament to timeless elegance."

Frobisher works on a wide variety of projects across both residential and commercial interior design spectrums.