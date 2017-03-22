Counties Manukau Pay Parade and Awards Ceremony

Wednesday, 22 March, 2017 - 09:21

Nearly 200 people will march in the Counties Manukau annual Pay Parade and Awards Ceremony being held on Friday 24 March.

Participants include police officers, detectives and other police employees, and the parade will also feature police dogs, horses and motorbikes.

The Mayor of Auckland Phil Goff will join the parade, along with Police Commissioner Mike Bush, members of the RSA Executive, and other community leaders.

The parade will begin outside the RSA on Wellington Street, Howick, at 9.30am. It will travel around the main Howick shopping centre, ending back at the RSA on Wellington Street, where the Awards Ceremony will take place.

The tradition of the Pay Parade comes from the requirement for Police officers to march to the local magistrate’s office every fortnight in their dress uniform and pass inspection before getting their pay packet.

"Although those days are obviously long gone, the annual Pay Parade and Awards Ceremony remains an important tradition for Counties Manukau Police," says District Commander Superintendent John Tims.

"It provides a great opportunity to present at our best for the community where the parade is held, and the wider Counties Manukau District."

Once the parade is inspected by the Commissioner and Mayor, the Awards Ceremony will take place at the RSA. The ceremony is an opportunity for Police to recognise the great work and bravery of staff and members of the public.