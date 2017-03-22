Witnesses sought to fatal Noreswood truck crash in January

Wednesday, 22 March, 2017 - 09:30

Tararua Police are calling for information from motorists as they investigate a fatal truck crash in Noreswood from January of this year.

The crash happened in the early hours of the morning of Monday 23 January in the area of ‘Butchers Creek’ approximately 3kms north of Noreswood.

A father and son from Gisborne were tragically killed in the crash.

Police are appealing for any motorist that may have been travelling on State Highway 2 between Dannevirke and Waipakaru between 12:00am and 1:00am on 23 January 2017 to contact Senior Constable Karen Eivers at Dannevirke Police on 06 374 4500.