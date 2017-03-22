Police urge motorists to take more care on the roads

Wednesday, 22 March, 2017 - 11:40

Police are asking motorists to be more vigilant on the roads after an increase in the number of crashes in the Eastern Bay of Plenty area.

Eastern Bay of Plenty Road Policing Manager, Sergeant Ray Wylie, says there have been 21 more crashes in the area compared to the same time last year - an almost 7% increase.

"This recent increase in the number of crashes on our roads is disappointing, and this needs to change before more people are injured or killed as a result.

This is not a statistic we should be proud of, as many of these crashes are preventable."

Mr Wylie says also of concern is that Police are catching more drivers speeding and not wearing restraints, as well as those driving with excess breath alcohol.

"In the Eastern Bay of Plenty, the number of people caught drink driving is higher than the combined total for the Taupo and Rotorua area for the same period."

Mr Wylie says Police are continuing to do play their part by targeting these high risk behaviours, but that they cannot do it alone.

"At the end of the day, drivers need to take responsibility for their behaviour on the roads, as Police cannot be everywhere.

Friends, whanau and passengers can also play their part by supporting mates and family members to not drive after drinking and to make safe decisions while behind the wheel.

"We also encourage all drivers to please make sure that when you’re driving that you are fresh and 100% focused, you drive to the conditions and that everyone in the vehicle is wearing their seatbelts".

"In situations where the conditions are not ideal, especially when it’s wet and rainy, drivers need to identify the risks these conditions present and adjust their speed accordingly".