Allow extra time for journeys on SH2 Route K Toll Road next week

Wednesday, 22 March, 2017 - 11:32

The Transport Agency is advising motorists to allow extra time for their journey on the SH2 Route K Toll Road in Tauranga next week due to important maintenance work.

Repair crews will be on site nightly between 7pm to 6am starting this Sunday 26th to Tuesday 28th March.

Resealing work will be carried out on Wednesday 29th and Thursday 30th March during the off peak hours of 9am to 4pm.

Traffic Management with speed restrictions will be in place to ensure the safety of road crews and road users during this work.

Motorists are advised there may be delays. The Transport Agency encourages road users to allow plenty of time for their journey on this route during this time. We apologise in advance for any inconvenience.